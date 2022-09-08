 Musk keen on iPhone connectivity deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Musk keen on iPhone connectivity deal

08 SEP 2022

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed he discussed the potential of providing connectivity for a satellite-based emergency messaging service Apple plans to introduce on its latest iPhone models in November.

Musk stated talks had taken place in a tweet published the day after Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 range.

Apple developed its own components and software to connect the iPhone 14 to Globalstar satellites.

The vendor’s products could be used in a satellite-based messaging service T-Mobile US plans to offer on SpaceX’s second generation of Starlink satellites as part of a partnership announced last month.

A beta trial of the service is scheduled to take place in H2 2023.

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

