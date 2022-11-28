 Musk fuels smartphone speculation - Mobile World Live
Home

Musk fuels smartphone speculation

28 NOV 2022

Twitter owner Elon Musk indicated he would reluctantly move into the smartphone making business if his social media company was taken off Apple and Google’s respective app stores, following speculation over the companies’ plans for the service.

Various commentators including CNBC have speculated Apple and Google were mulling ditching Twitter due to potential violations of rules related to distribution of content or any future changes in subscription options.

In the latest of a barrage of provocative messages posted on Twitter since taking over the company last month, the businessman outlined he would resort to manufacturing his own mobile phone should the app be removed from the official stores for Apple and Android-based devices.

Responding to a question posed through the platform, he said “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone”.

The comment made a predictable splash on the platform, provoking comments from enthused fans and critics, and being picked-up by a number of global news outlets.

While the idea was backed from some online, large companies trying to push alternative operating systems have struggled in the past.

Notably these include Microsoft with its now defunct Windows Phone and BlackBerry OS, which was used in devices under the same brand before it abandoned its devices business.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

