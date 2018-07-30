English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTS files Turkmenistan lawsuit, claims $750M loss

30 JUL 2018

Russia-based group MTS lodged a legal case against the state of Turkmenistan, in a bid to claw back investments lost when it was “forced” to suspend operations in the country in September 2017.

In a statement, the operator said the actions of the Government, its Ministry of Communications, and other state-run organisations had led to it suspending its business.

Previously, it said state-owned Turkmentelekom had blocked access to “international and long-distance zonal communication services and internet access” supplied to MTS.

The operator claims actions by the Turkmenistan state and its associates violated an agreement signed between the country and Russia in 2009, and landed the operator with losses of at least $750 million.

MTS filed the request for arbitration with the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes – an independent body set-up to settle such cases.

The company said the legal action followed its failure to come to an amicable resolution with the country having submitted a formal notification six months ago.

Its legal case is the second dispute related to operations in Turkmenistan, after it originally quit the country in 2010 amid a dispute with regulators related to licensing. It re-entered the market in 2012.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Russia regulator approves second operator for 5G trials

RCom, SSTL merger clears final hurdle

Russia extends deadline to abolish national roaming

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association