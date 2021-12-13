 MTS eyes AI boost with $95M VisionLabs buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTS eyes AI boost with $95M VisionLabs buy

13 DEC 2021

Russia-based operator MTS struck a deal to acquire AI specialist VisionLabs for around RUB7 billion ($95 million) through a subsidiary set up to develop, launch and market compatible products globally.

MTS stated plans to make VisionLabs the largest asset held in the portfolio of Luxembourg-based subsidiary Intema, which falls under the operator’s MTS AI business.

The asset is being bought from its founders and venture capital investors.

VisionLabs claims to be one of the world’s leading companies in developing new products based on computer vision and machine learning. It has delivered 500 individual projects across 37 countries, with customers in the communications, financial, transport and power sectors.

MTS president and CEO Viacheslav Nikolaev said his company aimed to create a “powerful center of excellence in AI”.

He added the “acquisition of VisionLabs will reinforce our AI product portfolio in the promising computer vision space, which will enable us to further enhance the potential of the MTS digital ecosystem, as well as deliver world-class solutions for corporate clients in both Russia and abroad”.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and the exact final sum paid by MTS is dependent on agreed short-term performance statistics for VisionLabs.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

La percepción del público y los conflictos éticos dificultan la implantación de la IA

AI hampered by public perception, ethics concerns

MTS, GSMA heads cautiously optimistic on AI
M360 - Eurasia 2021: News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association