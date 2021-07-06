MTS strikes $70M Russia data centre deal

Russian operator MTS revealed plans to boost its enterprise cloud proposition following a RUB5.2 billion ($70.8 million) acquisition of GDTs Energy Group, which owns one of the largest data centre sites in Moscow.

In a statement, MTS explained the asset would provide it with additional capacity to support its own services, alongside increasing its already substantial cloud business targeted at enterprise clients.

GDTs Energy Group owns the GreenBush Data Centre facility in Moscow, which is in the process of being expanded. MTS noted only one of the data centre site’s three planned segments was currently active and, once completed, the facility could host 2,280 racks in 24 server rooms covering 5,220 square metres of floor space.

The facility will become the operator’s 12th “major data cente” around Russia.

MTS VP for infrastructure development Igor Egorov said: “MTS has become one of the largest data centre players in Russia thanks to our balanced strategy of building out modular data centres as well as opportunistically looking at attractive assets on the market.”

He added the Russian commercial data centre market was poised for continued growth, which the new facility would help the operator take advantage of.