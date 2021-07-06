 MTS strikes $70M Russia data centre deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTS strikes $70M Russia data centre deal

06 JUL 2021

Russian operator MTS revealed plans to boost its enterprise cloud proposition following a RUB5.2 billion ($70.8 million) acquisition of GDTs Energy Group, which owns one of the largest data centre sites in Moscow.

In a statement, MTS explained the asset would provide it with additional capacity to support its own services, alongside increasing its already substantial cloud business targeted at enterprise clients.

GDTs Energy Group owns the GreenBush Data Centre facility in Moscow, which is in the process of being expanded. MTS noted only one of the data centre site’s three planned segments was currently active and, once completed, the facility could host 2,280 racks in 24 server rooms covering 5,220 square metres of floor space.

The facility will become the operator’s 12th “major data cente” around Russia.

MTS VP for infrastructure development Igor Egorov said: “MTS has become one of the largest data centre players in Russia thanks to our balanced strategy of building out modular data centres as well as opportunistically looking at attractive assets on the market.”

He added the Russian commercial data centre market was poised for continued growth, which the new facility would help the operator take advantage of.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Industry hails increased diversity efforts

Vodafone, MTS extend partnership to 2023

MTS chief backs open, local infrastructure drive
Thrive - News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association