 MTN willing to sell 30% of fintech unit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Operators

MTN willing to sell 30% of fintech unit

15 AUG 2023
A profile picture of MTN CEO Ralph Mupita smiling

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita (pictured) reportedly opened the door to more investors for its fintech unit which it values at $5.2 billion, after it was revealed Mastercard had taken a minority stake in the business earlier this week.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Mupita said the African operator would welcome up to three more investors to join Mastercard, as it pushes ahead with its long-term Ambition 2025 project to raise cash from asset sales and other platforms.

In total, the company is open to selling “up to a maximum of 30 per cent of the fintech business. There might be three or maybe even four strategic partners within that”, added the chief executive.

Mastercard’s stake in the business was undisclosed, with the pair only revealing they had signed a memorandum of understanding for the investment, in addition to the development of more services.

Fintech is major sector for MTN and it counts around 60 million users of its services. Indeed, the company has long earmarked the segment as having the potential to raise cash and attract strategic partners.

It moved to separate the business as part of a wider strategic aim unveiled two years ago to cash in on various assets, as well as disposing parts of its business deemed non-core.

Mupita added that through mobile money and fintech services, it was able to “leapfrog people from not having any financial services to using the phone to provide a lot of financial services”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association