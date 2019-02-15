 MTN Uganda chief deported on security concerns - Mobile World Live
Home

MTN Uganda chief deported on security concerns

15 FEB 2019

MTN Uganda CEO Wim Vanhelleputte was deported from the country, as relations between the South Africa-based telecoms group and the government continues to deterioate.

In a statement, the operator said it “had not been notified of the grounds for the deportation and is working hard to establish precise reasons for the deportation”.

However, Financial Times quoted police spokesman Fred Enanga as saying Belgium-born Vanhelleputte was deported on national security reasons. His departure from the country follows the expulsion of three other MTN Uganda executives last month on similar grounds.

MTN added: “We are understandably concerned about these developments and are engaging with authorities to seek understanding that would lead us to resolving this matter.”

The company has notably faced high profile issues in another Sub-Saharan African country, Nigeria, over registration of users, repatriation of profit and tax issues, which has resulted in conflicts with the government.

To ensure business continuity, MTN said it has replaced Vanhelleputte with current CTO Gordian Kyomukama on an interim basis.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Tags

