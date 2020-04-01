 MTN to press on with Nigeria stake sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN to press on with Nigeria stake sale

01 APR 2020

MTN Group remained committed to pushing ahead with plans to cut its presence in Nigeria, however the operator was tipped to pursue a sale in smaller chunks due to the effects of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Bloomberg reported.

In an interview, CFO Ralph Mupita told Bloomberg the South Africa-based operator would reduce its majority stake in its Nigerian business, the group’s largest unit, following numerous disputes with the country’s government over the years.

Most recently, it was hit with a claim to return improperly repatriated funds, as well as a demand for $2 billion in backdated taxes.

MTN holds a 79 per cent stake in the Nigerian business: it aimed to sell 15 per cent to local investors, but it will now likely conduct the sale in phases.

The move comes almost a year after MTN listed the unit on the county’s stock exchange, valuing the business at $5 billion at the time.

Its proposed sale in Nigeria is part of a broader three-to-five-year plan to dispose $1.4 billion-worth of assets, which could be put on the fence for now, added Mupita.

Virus impact
The coronavirus crisis has hit MTN’s share price significantly, reaching a 15-year low last week, but since rallying.

Mupita said the company, naturally, had no visibility on how it could all play out, but pointed to strong cash generation for its pre-paid contracts business and a resilient balance sheet.

He also told Bloomberg the company was preparing for a larger increase in data usage as more markets go into lockdown.

“We want to make sure that our networks have resilience and capacity,” he said. “We are looking at where we can drive broader coverage.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Consumers urged to turn away from cash in virus fight

MTN chief Shuter enters final year in charge

MTN confident of annual profit jump

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association