 MTN takes aim at ICASA over auction rules - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN takes aim at ICASA over auction rules

07 JAN 2021

MTN Group reportedly threatened legal action against South Africa’s telecoms regulator over rules set for an upcoming spectrum auction, opposing a plan to allow small operators first dibs on certain frequencies.

South African technology website MyBroadband reported it had viewed a letter from MTN lawyers contesting the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (ICASA) proposal to exclude network operators from initially bidding on lots of spectrum based on their market share.

Dubbed the “opt-in” scheme, ICASA will use a criteria to ensure smaller operators are able to access spectrum before larger rivals.

For example, national operators with a retail market share of more than 45 per cent in more than ten municipalities are unable to bid on certain spectrum in the first round.

MTN argued the scheme could mean tier-two operators (those with less than a market share of 45 per cent in fewer than ten municipalities) snap up all of the 3500MHz spectrum made available.

The operator said it requires 3500MHz to roll out 5G in the country.

“The opt-in scheme deliberately sterilises the two tier-one operators from bidding for the spectrum they need to advance 5G network rollout”.

Weakened
MTN further argued ICASA was undermining its own auction as the country’s largest operators, and therefore those with the most cash, would be unable to bid on certain spectrum.

“The exclusion of tier-one operators from the opt-in round means that ICASA is unable to make a proper assessment of what the market as a whole is willing to pay for the spectrum,” MTN added.

ICASA revealed this week six companies had applied to take part in the auction, which is expected to begin by the end of March.

Along with 3500MHz, the sale will also include various allocations across the 700MHz, 800MHz and 2600MHz bands.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Torching of MTN, Vodacom towers linked to 5G claims

Six suitors to contest South Africa spectrum sale

MTN mulls South Africa towers sale

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association