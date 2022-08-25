 MTN switches-on pilot 5G in Nigeria - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN switches-on pilot 5G in Nigeria

25 AUG 2022

MTN Nigeria began offering limited 5G services ahead of full commercial launch in seven cities, making the country one of a small number on the African continent to offer the latest generation of mobile network technology.

The operator’s launch locations are Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri and Maiduguri, with owners of a compatible smartphone or fixed wireless terminals able to trial the service.

It is currently taking 5G router orders online with other devices said to be available for order in-store.

In a statement lauding the launch, MTN Nigeria CMO Adia Sowho said: “5G has the potential to change everything. It will allow us to connect, create, collaborate, and compete in ways we’ve not even begun to imagine.”

MTN expects 5G to extend both the capacity and reach of its data network in Nigeria, with the increased use of data in the country often cited as a major revenue driver by group CEO Ralph Mupita.

The launch follows an auction of 5G-suitable frequencies in the country where MTN and Mafab Communications emerged as the two winners. Both players spent around $274 million.

Victorious bidders had been expected to launch initial services this month, but earlier this week it emerged Nigeria’s regulator had granted Mafab an extension of five months to the deadline.

With full launch Nigeria will become one of few countries in Africa to have 5G services available commercially. Other nations with the service include Kenya and South Africa.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN boosted by data, mobile money growth

MTN shuffles executive teams across three markets

MTN South Africa chief to exit in executive shake-up

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association