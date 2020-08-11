 MTN states Iran exit not immediate - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN states Iran exit not immediate

11 AUG 2020

MTN Group and MTN Irancell sketched-out details on the company’s planned exit from the Middle East, explaining it aimed to offload operations in Iran in the next three- to five-years.

In a statement, the businesses dismissed media reports suggesting an imminent exit from Iran, adding their customer base “could rely on continuing to receive the great service they have come to expect”.

The group said its collaboration with MTN Irancell will continue unaffected and the business “will be run as usual”.

MTN noted it planned to dispose of its units in the Middle East “in an orderly manner over the medium term”, with initial moves planned for operations in Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.

The group has a 49 per cent holding in MTN Irancell, which was the second-largest operator in Iran with 47 million connections in Q2, figures from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Outgoing MTN CEO Rob Shuter announced last week the company planned to exit the Middle East as it was best served by focusing on its pan-Africa strategy.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

MTN set to quit Middle East

Orange, MTN, STC among 12 vying for Ethiopia licences

Rivals throw support behind UN Africa Covid-19 tracker

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association