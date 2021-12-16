 MTN South Africa chief to exit in executive shake-up - Mobile World Live
MTN South Africa chief to exit in executive shake-up

16 DEC 2021

MTN Group revealed sweeping changes to its top team including the upcoming departure of the CEO of its South Africa operation, who is set to step down after almost five years in the role.

In a stock market statement, the operator announced South Africa chief Godfrey Motsa would be replaced on 1 January 2022, but would remain at the company until the end of June 2022 to aid with the transition.

Motsa’s replacement is current MTN Group CTIO Charles Molapisi, who has been at the company since 2009 and held a number of other high-ranking roles including CEO of its operation in Zambia.

Taking over as group CTIO is MTN Nigeria COO Mazen Mroue. His replacement is yet to be announced.

Among the operator group’s other changes is the creation of a chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer role to oversee its various environmental and inclusion initiatives.

Alongside alteration to executive responsibilities, MTN is in the process of restructuring several of its business areas in an attempt to drive growth in its connectivity business and progress ongoing efforts to structurally separate its infrastructure and financial technology units.

As part of these changes, MTN is changing its core connectivity business reporting at group level into three distinct categories: South Africa; Nigeria; and Markets. The latter comprises its units in West and Central Africa (WECA), South and East Africa, and MENA and will be led by Ebenezer Asante, current VP for WECA.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

