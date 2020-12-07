 MTN shuffles regions, management to fuel growth plan - Mobile World Live
Home

MTN shuffles regions, management to fuel growth plan

07 DEC 2020

MTN Group made moves designed to accelerate its growth strategy, detailing plans to reshuffle its regional structure and appointing a new group CFO, with the changes due to take effect in 2021.

In a statement, CEO Ralph Mupita (pictured), noted the planned shifts “safeguard continuity in the growth of our leading and scale connectivity business on the African continent”, while also advancing its digital platforms, “de-risking of the business” and “unlocking of value”.

“We are excited about our journey of growth and it is important to ensure that the management capacity is in place to sustain and accelerate our key strategic ambitions”, Mupita stated, while noting the changes also increase the company’s focus on diversity and inclusion.

Shuffle
The operator named Telkom Group CFO Tsholofelo Molefe as its new finance chief, with the move to happen “as soon as practically possible” in 2021, but “no later than 1 October”.

MTN also stated its Ghana operation will become part of its West and Central Africa (WECA) region from 1 January 2021, with its Southern and East Africa and Ghana (SEAGHA) unit becoming the Southern and East Africa (SEA). MTN highlighted the unit as “critical” to the company’s ambitions, offering “a good opportunity for growth in mobile financial services” and “the largest potential” for further expansion overall.

Current VP of SEAGHA Ebenezer Asante will become VP of WECA, with chief digital and fintech officer Yolanda Cuba taking the VP role for SEA.

MTN’s head of mobile financial services Serigne Dioum will succeed Cuba, with the company highlighting his long experience as key to driving “digital innovation and financial inclusion”.

The operator also added business development to current M&A chief Kholekile Ndamase’s role.

Back

