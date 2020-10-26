MTN shuffles deck in Nigeria; names new risk chief - Mobile World Live

MTN filled the roles of two key positions, appointing a CEO for its Nigeria subsidiary and a new chief risk officer at group level, both of which will take effect from 1 March 2021.

In a statement, the African operator said current VP for MTN’s West and Central Africa region, Karl Toriola, would take the helm in Nigeria, replacing current chief Ferdi Moolman.

Moolman, in turn, was handed the newly-created role of group chief risk officer, following a five-year stint as the MTN Nigeria chief, along with a prior role as its CFO.

The company explained it had created a chief risk officer role as management of enterprise-wide risk had become integral to its growth strategy: Moolman is expected to bring extensive operational and financial expertise.

He will remain on the MTN Nigeria board, before being appointed to other supervisory boards given his new responsibilities.

On Toriola’s appointment, MTN credited him with overseeing steady progress of operating companies in West and Central Africa, in particular his success in turning around the fortunes of MTN Ivory Coast and MTN Cameroon over the past two years.

A successor for Toriola’s VP role will be announced after MTN’ Group’s strategy review is completed by the end of November, added the company.