English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN shoots down talk of Jumia stake sale

17 AUG 2018

MTN denied reports it is looking to sell shares in African online retailer Jumia or is considering an IPO of the business in the US as part of efforts to reduce debt.

The South Africa-based operator holds a 40 per cent stake in Jumia. Sources told Bloomberg the company valued the retail operation at $1 billion and that other investors in the company, including Germany-based Rocket Internet, were also open to selling stock.

Bloomberg stated MTN was also considering a private sale of Jumia shares to new investors.

However, a representative told the news agency MTN “currently has no plans to dispose of its investment in Jumia in the short term”.

Jumia operates in 14 African countries, and has expanded its range of services to include platforms for online hotel bookings and food delivery.

Despite denying any plans to offload the business in the near-term, a successful listing could help MTN reduce debt, which stood at ZAR69.8 billion ($4.8 billion) at end-June.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Vodacom unit tips tie-ups as key to unlocking verticals

Iran sanctions hit MTN bottom line

Tigo sees regulators as key to boosting Africa coverage

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association