MTN shifts Cameroon, Benin chiefs - Mobile World Live

MTN Group detailed changes at the top of its units in Cameroon and Benin which president and CEO Rob Shuter backed to continue forward momentum at each business.

Stephen Blewett, current chief of MTN Benin, will move to the same role at the group’s Cameroon business on 1 August replacing CFO Ebenezer Bodylawson, who was acting CEO since March. Blewett led the Benin unit for five years.

On the same date, MTN Liberia CEO Uche Ofodile will take on the role vacated by Blewett. She joined MTN in 2018 and is credited with making the Liberian operation “a competitive player in the market” by growing the customer base to 1.45 million.

The group is currently searching for her replacement.

Shuter said Blewett and Ofodile are “renowned for harnessing the power of people to move businesses forward”, crediting both for “significant improvements in employee engagement as well as overall performance”.

Karl Toriola, MTN West and Central Africa region VP, noted the Benin business “recorded double-digit revenue growth for three years” and Liberia “double-digit year-on-year revenue growth, enjoying a nine-point market share improvement against its competitor”.