 MTN offloads Yemen unit as Middle East exit continues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN offloads Yemen unit as Middle East exit continues

18 NOV 2021

MTN Group divested its majority stake in its Yemen business as the operator presses-on with plans to exit the Middle East and focus on its core African markets.

In a statement to investors MTN noted it had transferred its 82.8 per cent shareholding in MTN Yemen to Emerald International Investment, a subsidiary of minority stakeholder Zubar Investment Center, ending its interest in the business.

MTN wrote-off the remaining value of the unit in H1, with a sizeable impairment charge. At the time it noted the political environment in Yemen and a risk of sanctions meant “a sale is not considered feasible”, adding “the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit is considered to be negligible”.

After the company was forced to abandon its division in Syria in somewhat chaotic circumstances following a row with authorities, MTN outlined several times it intended to depart Yemen and Afghanistan in an orderly manner.

In its statement today (18 November) MTN CEO Ralph Mupita said the decision “to exit Yemen was driven by a need to simplify the portfolio and focus our limited resources on executing a pan-African strategy”.

The operator added the Yemen unit was due to renew its 2G operating licence at the end of 2021.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN linked with Telkom South Africa buy

MTN set for public Nigeria share sale by end 2021

MTN targets Africa 5G readiness

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association