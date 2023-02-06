MTN off the hook for Ghana back taxes bill

Authorities in Ghana withdrew a disputed GHS8.2 billion ($664.4 million) tax demand slapped on the local operation of MTN Group last month following talks between the pair.

In a stock market disclosure, MTN noted the Ghana Revenue Authority had fully withdrawn the assessment, which had claimed the company had underpaid taxes for the period 2014 to 2018.

The talks and subsequent withdrawal follow a 21-day temporary suspension of the order for further engagement between the two.

After being served the notice in January, MTN strongly disputed the assertions made by the authority, questioning the accuracy and basis of the assessment including the methodology used.

The final bill followed a related independent review into the issue after wrangling between the parties.

In its statement last month MTN Ghana said it believed all taxes had been paid for the period, adding the inference was it had under-declared revenue by more than 30 per cent.