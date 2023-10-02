 MTN looks to AI to boost customer service - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Operators

MTN looks to AI to boost customer service

02 OCT 2023
MTN store with vivid yellow doorway and company logo.

MTN Group expanded a collaboration with software specialist Genesys and Accenture to improve customer experience through the adoption of cloud-native solutions and advanced AI capabilities.

In a joint statement, the African operator explained it will now deploy Genesys Cloud CX platform for thousands of agents across its markets, highlighting the use of machine learning technology to help understand customer queries “more intuitively” and generate real-time analytics.

The company began to adopt the platform in select countries over the past year, including in home market South Africa, Nigeria and Uganda. The company said adoption in South Africa had already resulted in a 40 per cent year-on-year reduction in call volume from subscribers.

MTN claims AI analytics will further enhance customer service by offering highly personalised solutions, assisting agents to better understand behaviours and preferences. This enables agents to tailor interactions according to the needs of each subscriber.

Nitesh Singh, Accenture Africa’s communications, media and telecoms lead said it is assisting MTN through optimising costs and building resilient cloud technology.

New Zealand operator Spark had also deployed Genesys’ platform to personalise customer experience and streamline its contact centre operations.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Top 5 takeaways

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 2 highlights

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association