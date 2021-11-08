 MTN linked with Telkom South Africa buy - Mobile World Live
Home

MTN linked with Telkom South Africa buy

08 NOV 2021

MTN Group approached home market rival Telkom South Africa about a potential takeover, Bloomberg reported, though the move was apparently rebuffed.

The newswire’s sources claimed there was currently no deal on the table following Telkom’s lack of interest in selling-up, and it was unclear if MTN would continue its pursuit of the company.

Any deal would have to be cleared by the country’s regulatory bodies and would bring together the second and third largest operators in the market by connections.

GSMA Intelligence connection figures for Q3 place Vodacom at the helm of the market with 45 million connections. MTN had 32 million, with Telkom on 16.5 million. There are also two smaller players, Cell C and Rain.

The rumours come as MTN is in the process of refocusing its business, selling units in the Middle East and progressing plans to release cash from its passive infrastructure assets and through IPOs in various operations and divisions.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News.

Read more

Tags

