 MTN Ghana withdraws legal case in dominance row - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN Ghana withdraws legal case in dominance row

13 OCT 2020

MTN Ghana flagged a potential resolution in a row with the country’s communication authority over its alleged dominant position, with the operator withdrawing a complaint filed with the Supreme Court.

In a press release reprinted on GhanaWeb, the operator said it was withdrawing the case following progress made in discussions with the National Communications Authority over the issue.

MTN added it believed the decision to end legal proceedings was in the interests of shareholders, stakeholders and customers, noting it expected the move to “pave the way for further discussions and an amicable resolution, in the spirit of the renewed channels of engagement.”

It also highlighted “collective goodwill” between the parties was necessary for the industry to thrive and help achieve the government’s aim of increasing connectivity in the country.

MTN filed a complaint to the country’s supreme court after losing a previous high court challenge against the regulator’s assessment of its position in the market.

The row surrounds the categorisation of the MTN unit as a Significant Market Power in the country by the National Communications Authority. The definition is designed to pave the way for government action to increase competition and curb the influence of the party deemed to be in a dominant position.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN Ghana takes dominance row to top court

Ghana set to target MTN with pricing moves

Second MTN unit struck with mobile money rumours

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association