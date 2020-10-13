MTN Ghana withdraws legal case in dominance row - Mobile World Live

MTN Ghana flagged a potential resolution in a row with the country’s communication authority over its alleged dominant position, with the operator withdrawing a complaint filed with the Supreme Court.

In a press release reprinted on GhanaWeb, the operator said it was withdrawing the case following progress made in discussions with the National Communications Authority over the issue.

MTN added it believed the decision to end legal proceedings was in the interests of shareholders, stakeholders and customers, noting it expected the move to “pave the way for further discussions and an amicable resolution, in the spirit of the renewed channels of engagement.”

It also highlighted “collective goodwill” between the parties was necessary for the industry to thrive and help achieve the government’s aim of increasing connectivity in the country.

MTN filed a complaint to the country’s supreme court after losing a previous high court challenge against the regulator’s assessment of its position in the market.

The row surrounds the categorisation of the MTN unit as a Significant Market Power in the country by the National Communications Authority. The definition is designed to pave the way for government action to increase competition and curb the influence of the party deemed to be in a dominant position.