 MTN exec joins TIP board - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN exec joins TIP board

10 OCT 2022

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) announced Amith Maharaj, group technology executive of African operator MTN Group, joined its board of directors, bolstering an existing partnership between the pair.

TIP chair and Vodafone Group fellow and head of network architecture Santiago Tenorio stated the organisation would benefit from Maharaj’s extensive experience.

Tenorio hailed MTN as a “trailblazer of open and disaggregated technologies in Africa and globally”.

Maharaj’s telecoms experience includes senior roles at Telkom South Africa and Vodacom’s operation in the nation.

TIP and MTN have collaborated since the infrastructure initiative launched in 2016. In 2020, they partnered on evolving the operator’s network to meet growing traffic and develop products for 5G.

Tenorio stated the collaboration had delivered innovations covering Wi-Fi, RAN and more.

Maharaj added MTN sees TIP as “a critical part in realising our strategic intent” of providing “digital solutions for Africa’s progress”, a role heightened by the operator’s position across the continent.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

MTN appoints ex-Orange exec as digital platforms head

TIP hires first CMO

MTN switches-on pilot 5G in Nigeria

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association