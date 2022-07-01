MTN continues leadership shake up

South Africa-headquartered MTN Group named new CEOs for its operations in Cameroon, Rwanda and Uganda, and created an operations executive role, moves it stated advanced a long-term growth strategy.

On 1 September, current MTN Rwanda CEO Mitwa Ng’ambi will take over as Cameroon CEO, replacing the unit’s current chief Stephen Blewett, who is stepping down after a little more than seven years with the company.

Ng’ambi brings experience working at the operator’s Zambia and Benin divisions.

MTN’s South Africa CCO Mapula Bodibe is set to take the Rwanda CEO position: the operator stated Bodibe’s portfolio of experience in a 15-year career with the company includes commercial strategy and consumer marketing.

Meanwhile, Safaricom chief consumer business officer Sylvia Mulinge is set to join as CEO of MTN Uganda, succeeding Wim Vanhelleputte, who is set to take on the operations role covering Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau and Congo-Brazzaville on 1 August.

MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita (pictured) noted each executive bring “strong track records of execution and results”, boosting the operator’s “confidence on delivery of our Ambition 2025 strategy”.

The moves continue a run of executive changes at MTN this year, designed to bolster the growth plan, which involves a digital technology strategy alongside a broader restructure of its operations.