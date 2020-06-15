 MTN cleared to continue in Uganda - Mobile World Live
Home

MTN cleared to continue in Uganda

15 JUN 2020

MTN Uganda closed a near two-year renegotiation of its operating licence, agreeing a $100 million deal which secures its position for more than a decade.

The agreement with the Uganda Communications Commission comes into effect from 1 July and covers a 12 year period. In a statement, MTN explained its previous 20 year licence expired in October 2018, “but was variously extended to accomodate conclusion of renewal negotiations which have been ongoing for close to two years”.

MTN and the regulator “will conclude the signature of the Licence Agreement within the coming days”, it stated.

Parent MTN Group had “fulfilled all conditions” for the licence, including the renewal fee payment, the operator added.

The renegotiaton was stalled when an initial $50 million offer by the parent company was rejected by Uganda president Yoweri Museveni, local newspaper The Observer reported.

GSMA Intelligence figures placed MTN Uganda as the biggest operator in the country in Q1, with 13.1 million connections. Main rivals Airtel Uganda and Africell had 11.3 million and 2.4 million respectively.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

