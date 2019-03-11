 MTN Botswana withdrawal faces hurdles - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN Botswana withdrawal faces hurdles

11 MAR 2019

The board of Botswana-based operator Mascom raised concerns about MTN Group selling its majority stake in the operator to Econet Wireless, believing stakeholder Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) should have had a say in the matter, Mmegi reported.

MTN agreed the $300 million sale to JV partner Econet Wireless last week following a review of its portfolio.

Econet Wireless is owned by Strive Masiyiwa, who founded Mascom in 1998 but gradually sold off most of his shares.

Today, Mascom’s board is dominated by representatives of BPOPF and the operator is one of the pension fund’s most lucrative investments.

Sources quoted by Mmegi said BPOPF representatives on the board rejected MTN’s proposals and argued the pension fund should be given the first right to buy any shares on offer.

“The pension fund is well capable of making an offer for those shares and if they cannot, they could find partners,” said a source, adding: “At worse, they could even list those shares.”

Another source stated: “Masiyiwa apparently wants to come back to significant equity through purchasing MTN’s shares.”

The board also questioned the valuation of the deal and said due diligence will have to be conducted before the share transfer process can begin.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

MTN hails Huawei security as it expands relationship

MTN chief still bullish on resolving Nigeria claim

MTN edges closer to mobile money goal
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association