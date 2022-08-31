 MTN appoints ex-Orange exec as digital platforms head - Mobile World Live
Home

MTN appoints ex-Orange exec as digital platforms head

31 AUG 2022

Africa-focused MTN Group unveiled Christian Bombrun as CEO of its digital platforms unit, taking over from the division’s CFO Minnie Harris who had been covering the role on an interim basis since April.

Bombrun joins the operator group from French president Emmanuel Macron’s campaign team for the country’s recent election, where he was head of communication and digital.

Earlier in his career the executive spent eight years at Orange in various roles including as director of product and services in the operator’s home market of France and director of the Orange Content division. He has also held roles with broadcast player Canal+ Group and M6 Web.

Bombrun takes his role at MTN at the start of September, when he will be responsibile for designing and implementing the company’s commercial strategy for digital services. Harris is set to continue in her role of CFO at the unit.

MTN noted the executive brought extensive experience in the entertainment, digital and technology segments. It also pointed to his most recent role at Orange including product design for the consumer market and managing entertainment offers, IoT products and financial services.





Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...



