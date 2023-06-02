 Motorola expands Razr foldable range - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Motorola expands Razr foldable range

02 JUN 2023

Lenovo-owned Motorola unveiled a pair of additions to its rebooted foldable portfolio, touting an updated design and camera systems.

Covering the Razr 40 Ultra and the standard Razr 40, Motorola highlighted a 3.6-inch pOLED external screen for the higher-end device with 144Hz refresh rate and a slightly thinner design compared to the standard.

The Razr 40 Ultra also comes with “Flex View” technology, a flip mode which allows users to position the device at multiple angles. Users can bend the phone to a 90-degree laptop mode to capture images or video streams.

On to the camera, the Ultra incorporates “AI face tracking” and an automated timer based on hand gestures, and users can preview content on the exterior display.

Its 32MP camera is complemented by a 13MP lens for wide-angle shots and a 12MP camera sensor to improve lighting.

The device also allows customers to navigate applications from the external screen, including games and a “dedicated Spotify panel” enabling users to control playback without unfolding the phone.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform and comes with a Dolby Atmos audio system.

The Razr 40 packs a 1.5-inch, 60Hz OLED exterior display. It also has a 6.9-inch inner screen and runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Razr 40 Ultra is now available in Europe with a starting price of €1,199, with the ordering process in the US and Canada set to open on 16 June.

Razr 40 will be available in select markets for €899.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Bullitt set for sat-to-phone launch on upcoming Moto

El próximo Moto llevará conexión vía satélite de Bullitt

Motorola looks to exit UK ESN contract

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association