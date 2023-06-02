Motorola expands Razr foldable range

Lenovo-owned Motorola unveiled a pair of additions to its rebooted foldable portfolio, touting an updated design and camera systems.

Covering the Razr 40 Ultra and the standard Razr 40, Motorola highlighted a 3.6-inch pOLED external screen for the higher-end device with 144Hz refresh rate and a slightly thinner design compared to the standard.

The Razr 40 Ultra also comes with “Flex View” technology, a flip mode which allows users to position the device at multiple angles. Users can bend the phone to a 90-degree laptop mode to capture images or video streams.

On to the camera, the Ultra incorporates “AI face tracking” and an automated timer based on hand gestures, and users can preview content on the exterior display.

Its 32MP camera is complemented by a 13MP lens for wide-angle shots and a 12MP camera sensor to improve lighting.

The device also allows customers to navigate applications from the external screen, including games and a “dedicated Spotify panel” enabling users to control playback without unfolding the phone.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform and comes with a Dolby Atmos audio system.

The Razr 40 packs a 1.5-inch, 60Hz OLED exterior display. It also has a 6.9-inch inner screen and runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Razr 40 Ultra is now available in Europe with a starting price of €1,199, with the ordering process in the US and Canada set to open on 16 June.

Razr 40 will be available in select markets for €899.