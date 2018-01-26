More management machinations mooted at TIM

Giuseppe Recchi, deputy chairman of Telecom Italia (pictured), was reported to have given up operational responsibilities, in the latest bout of what was described as “turmoil” among the management at the company.

Reuters reported there were mixed messages over whether Recchi, who holds responsibilities related to national security and defence, would remain on the board. And while it was also suggested his relationship with shareholder Vivendi had “soured”, others said he was leaving to pursue “a new job opportunity” and the decision was not related to the relationship with the French media giant.

Only this week, Telecom Italia was forced to deny media speculation CEO Amos Genish was set to leave after four months at the helm. He had been linked with a return to Brazil to take over troubled operator Oi: he was previously CEO of Telefonica Brasil.

Recchi was Telecom Italia’s chairman until mid-2017, when he was replaced by Arnaud de Puyfontaine, CEO of Vivendi.

In 2017, the Italian authorities exercised “golden power” over Telecom Italia, requiring it to put activities deemed significant for national security under the control of a government-approved Italian citizen.

With the departure of Recchi, these would be assigned as part of a new management set up being discussed with the government in the context of the golden power requirements.