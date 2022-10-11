More companies linked with Vantage Towers move

Brookfield Asset Management and Digital Bridge Group reportedly became the latest to explore taking a stake in Vodafone Group’s Vantage Towers, mulling a move through their majority stake in GD Towers.

Bloomberg reported negotiations were ongoing and there was no certainty that GD Towers would proceed with a binding offer.

Brookfield Asset Management and Digital Bridge acquired a majority stake in GD Towers earlier this year.

Vodafone CEO Nick Read previously indicated a desire to merge Vantage Towers with a big name peer as part of moves to refocus the operator’s business.

It it reportedly looking to sell part of its near 82 per cent stake in Vantage Towers through an auction, with private equity companies KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT previously linked with a move.

Bloomberg reported American Tower and Cellnex were also interested.