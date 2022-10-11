 More companies linked with Vantage Towers move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

More companies linked with Vantage Towers move

11 OCT 2022

Brookfield Asset Management and Digital Bridge Group reportedly became the latest to explore taking a stake in Vodafone Group’s Vantage Towers, mulling a move through their majority stake in GD Towers.

Bloomberg reported negotiations were ongoing and there was no certainty that GD Towers would proceed with a binding offer.

Brookfield Asset Management and Digital Bridge acquired a majority stake in GD Towers earlier this year.

Vodafone CEO Nick Read previously indicated a desire to merge Vantage Towers with a big name peer as part of moves to refocus the operator’s business.

It it reportedly looking to sell part of its near 82 per cent stake in Vantage Towers through an auction, with private equity companies KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT previously linked with a move.

Bloomberg reported American Tower and Cellnex were also interested.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Industry players team to prepare for quantum leap

Vodafone CTO Wibergh to step down

Vodafone set to offload Ghana unit to Telecel

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association