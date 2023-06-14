 Month-old AI start-up nets €105M in funding - Mobile World Live
Home

Month-old AI start-up nets €105M in funding

14 JUN 2023

An AI start-up founded by a trio of former Meta Platforms and Google researchers four weeks ago raised €105 million in funding from backers including billionaire  Iliad Group-owner Xavier Niel.

The figure values Mistral company at around €240 million, Financial Times reported, adding the sum involved is the largest-ever first round of financing in Europe, based on figures from Dealroom.co, a research company which tracks private technology investments.

Former Google DeepMind researcher Arthur Mensch heads up Mistral, which he co-founded with recently-departed Meta Platforms’ researchers Timothee Lacroix and Guillaume Lample.

Mistral was formed in May and is yet to develop any products, with its first employees only beginning work a few days ago.

It has pledged to launch a new large language model, similar to a generative AI system, in early 2024.

Mensch said there is rising awareness of the fact the technology “is transformative and Europe needs to do something about it, both as a regulator, as a customer and an investor”.

The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, which also invested in Snap and Epic Games. Other participants include former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and state-backed French investment bank Bpi

Antoine Moyroud, a partner at Lightspeed, said the scale and speed of Mistral’s funding reflects the expertise of its founders. “The trio are part of a new breed of founders who combine deep technical expertise and operating experience working in the largest labs.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

