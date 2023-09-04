Moldova closer to EU roaming agreement

The European Commission (EC) adopted a proposal which will lead to the inclusion of Moldova into the bloc’s roam like at home rules, progressing a plan agreed earlier this year.

In a statement, EC noted it and the Moldova Association Committee will amend their existing agreement by including an updated legislation on telecoms and postal services implemented by the European Union (EU), once it receives the green light from the European council.

Moldova will start adopting new roaming rules once relevant legislations are updated, enabling travellers to roam without extra costs.

The move follows an agreement on data roaming agreed in June, when operators including Orange, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica voluntarily pledged to lower roaming rates for travellers starting January 2024.

Valdis Dombrovskis, EVP and commissioner for Trade in the EU said the bloc is now “one step closer towards bringing Moldova into the EU free roaming area”.