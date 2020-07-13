 Mobileum targets 5G and IoT push with SIGOS takeover - Mobile World Live
Home

Mobileum targets 5G and IoT push with SIGOS takeover

13 JUL 2020

Mobileum finalised a deal to acquire roaming and interconnection test system provider SIGOS, as part of a goal to offer end-to-end testing and analytics for 5G and IoT.

In a statement, Mobileum announced the pact creates a “robust framework for telecom operators” while they evolve their networks and adopt new technologies and business models.

Mobileum said the move enhances its services across roaming, testing, fraud and security domains.

CEO Bobby Srinivasan commented the “strong product portfolio and unique testing infrastructure” of Germany-based SIGOS would help the company broaden its offerings while enhancing the value proposition for its customers.

The company added SIGOS provided “the largest roaming and interconnection test system in the cloud, covering almost every country in the world”.

SIGOS chief Adil Kaya noted the tie-up will create “a tremendous value for mobile operators and enterprises, at a critical moment for them, as they rollout their 5G infrastructure and expand their portfolio of IoT services”.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Mobileum, which was acquired by Audax Private Equity in 2016, has taken steps towards growing its suite of analytics offerings in recent years, including by taking over telecoms services provider Evolved Intelligence in October 2018 and acquiring Portugal-based WeDo Technologies in August 2019.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

