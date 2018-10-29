Mobileum strikes deal for Evolved Intelligence

Software company Mobileum sealed a deal to acquire telecoms services provider Evolved Intelligence, a move it said will boost its security and analytics platform for mobile operators.

In a statement, Mobileum said UK-based Evolved Intelligence specialises in cloud-hosted roaming value added services, along with analytics-based fraud management, and signalling security solutions for mobile operators and signalling providers worldwide.

The deal, of which financial details were not disclosed, will see Mobileum add Evolved Intelligence’s engineering team to its workforce and allow it to “expand the depth and breadth of our solution portfolio”, explained Mobileum CEO Bobby Srinivasan.

Mobileum, which was acquired by Audax Private Equity in 2016, has been focused on growing its suite of analytics offerings in recent years, building on 17 years’ experience in providing roaming services.

The company has worked with mobile operators to develop its Active Intelligence platform, which provides real-time insights covering roaming, fraud and security.

Mobileum plans to combine its threat analytics platform with Evolved Intelligence’s signalling firewall to “create an innovative intrusion detection and protection framework for network operators”.

The deal will also help boost Mobileum’s presence in Europe, it said.

“Mobileum, with its global customer reach, is an ideal partner for Evolved Intelligence at this stage in our growth and the partnership places us securely at the centre of an exciting time in the telecoms industry,” added Evolved Intelligence CEO Paul Gill.