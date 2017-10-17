English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mobile tipped to play key role in Netflix growth

17 OCT 2017

Netflix blew past both its own and analyst expectations in the third calendar quarter, drawing in 5.3 million new subscribers globally and nearly $3 billion in revenue, thanks in part to partnerships it holds with telecoms operators around the world.

In its earnings report, Netflix noted fierce competition pushed it to work “more closely than ever” with providers including T-Mobile US, France-based SFR and Proximus in Belgium to distribute its content.

Netflix said it is “pleased” with the early results from these partnerships, and outlined plans to pursue additional bundling opportunities to supplement its direct-to-consumer strategy. The streaming giant exited the quarter with 104 million paid memberships and 109 million total memberships across the globe.

The US continued to dominate Netflix’s balance sheet, alone accounting for around half ($1.55 billion) of the company’s revenue and nearly half (52.77 million) of its worldwide subscriber count. But Netflix also continued to make significant strides on the global stage, growing international revenue to $1.33 billion. Its international subscriber count surpassed the US for the second quarter in a row, coming in at 56.5 million.

Mobile could drive continued growth
Netflix made it clear it sees room to run in markets outside the US.

“As we move into 2018, we aim to achieve steady improvement in international profitability and a growing operating margin as our success in many large markets helps fund investments throughout Asia and the rest of the world,” the company wrote in a letter to investors.

Paolo Pescatore, VP of CCS Insight’s multiplay and media research group, told Mobile World Live the potential for growth is “far greater” in international markets than in the US. However, he noted Netflix must work quickly to pull in new subscribers to balance rising costs.

The company continues to burn cash on heavy content investments, ending Q3 with a “negative cash flow” of $465 million. Netflix noted it plans to spend another $7 billion to $8 billion on content in 2018 (notable in light of its recent Disney content loss).

According to Pescatore, mobile plays a “key role” in the subscriber acquisition process. Netflix’s partnerships with operators are mutually beneficial, and can be parlayed into greater gains in emerging markets where broadband access is limited to mobile, he added.

“Looking at future growth, especially gaining subscribers in emerging markets, then mobile will play a significant role given that for many users, a phone is their sole device for accessing the internet, messaging and watching video,” he said.

CNBC columnist and technology investor Eric Jackson speculated the cord cutting trend could give Netflix room to nearly double its US subscribers to around 100 million. According to statistics released by the FCC earlier this month, 51 per cent of US households are wireless only.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Jio reports positive EBIT on strong ARPU growth

T-Mobile sweetens unlimited tariff with Netflix

Mobile powers China Telecom H1 earnings gains

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association