 Mobile payments giant prepares to go public - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mobile payments giant prepares to go public

20 JUL 2020

Alipay-parent Ant Group began formal preparations for a long-speculated IPO of its business, a move the China-headquartered company’s chairman believes will provide greater transparency of the business to partners and regulators.

Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial, announced it began the process of a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong, though declined to provide details of a timeline or the anticipated value of the stake being made publicly available.

The company said the listing would help accelerate its “goal of digitising the service industry in China and driving domestic demand”, while also positioning it “to develop global markets with partners and expand investment in technology and innovation”.

Ant Group executive chairman Eric Jing added: “Becoming a public company will enhance transparency to our stakeholders, including customers, business partners, employees, shareholders and regulators.”

The comments come as a number of prominent Chinese companies find themselves under the microscope in major markets including the US and UK over security worries and close ties to authorities in their home market.

Ant Group, under its former brand, was not immune to this sentiment, with attempts to acquire US remittance company MoneyGram for $1.2 billion abandoned after running into problems getting the deal through US foreign investment authorities.

Rumours of the imminent IPO have regularly appeared in the financial media, with the process originally widely expected to take place in 2018, though at the time Financial Times reported it was being postponed due to uncertainty around the business itself and regulatory concerns.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telenor divests Wave Money stake

Ant Financial set for Wave Money stake

Mobile payment giants join China blockchain group

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association