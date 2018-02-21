English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mobile IoT hits 41 networks; NB-IoT leads LTE-M

21 FEB 2018

Momentum behind low power wide area technologies (LPWA) continues to grow, with more than 40 LTE-M and NB-IoT networks deployed globally and the latter standard chalking up the most number of rollouts, industry association GSMA announced.

In a statement, the association revealed 23 mobile operators have commercially launched 41 licensed LPWA networks across 26 countries to-date, less than two years after the low power IoT technologies were standardised by 3GPP in June 2016.

Providing a breakdown of deployments, GSMA said 32 NB-IoT networks have been launched and nine LTE-M networks.

Among some of the major worldwide deployments, US operators AT&T and Verizon have rolled out LTE-M networks nationwide, while NB-IoT proved more popular with European operators. China’s big three – China Mobile, China Unicom and China Mobile – are also seeing rapid growth in IoT connections through NB-IoT.

GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair tipped 2018 to be the year “that mobile IoT networks will scale”.

“We have seen huge growth in the availability of commercial networks by licensed spectrum and anticipate seeing many more launches this year,” he said.

Sinclair also appeared to shrug off the competition the market continues to face from non-standardised offerings, such as those developed by proprietary IoT player Sigfox and the France-based LoRA alliance.

“Mobile IoT networks are fast becoming the de facto global IoT solution, as only licensed, managed mobile services can provide the secure low power connection that can meet future demand,” he added.

GSMA Intelligence forecast there will be 3.1 billion cellular IoT connections by 2025, including 1.8 billion licensed LPWA connections.

IoT Labs 
The GSMA added mobile IoT growth is being supported by its IoT lab initiative, and an expanding community of more than 800 organisations participating in the association’s Mobile IoT Innovators Community.

There are now 34 IoT Labs in operation around the world, which are available to any operator, module vendor or application provider to develop LPWA devices and applications for a wide variety of different verticals.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Sigfox warns of potential 5G challenge

Huawei tips NB-IoT connections to break 150M in 2018

Verizon wages NB-IoT war on T-Mobile US

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association