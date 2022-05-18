 Mobile industry warming to climate goals - Mobile World Live
Home

Mobile industry warming to climate goals

18 MAY 2022

GSMA director general Mats Granryd (pictured) hailed a rise in the number of mobile operators committing to cut carbon emissions, but warned more needs to be done to achieve environmental targets.

In a report, the GSMA revealed 49 operators representing 62 per cent of the mobile industry by revenue have now committed to rapidly cutting emissions over the next decade.

The association noted this is an increase of 18 operators since 2020. In addition, 50 per cent of mobile network operators by revenue have now committed to net-zero targets by 2050 or earlier.

In 2021, operators limited increases in carbon emissions to 2 per cent on average.

Granryd highlighted the fact the mobile industry “continues to align around the 1.5C decarbonisation pathway, even in the face of double-digit growth in demand for mobile services”.

He asserted “mobile will undeniably play an essential role in helping industries and individuals across the globe reduce their carbon impact”.

However, Granryd acknowledged the industry has “far more to do to achieve our net zero ambitions”.

The GSMA explained the mobile industry is now pressing for higher levels of climate disclosure.

It also noted operators are putting more pressure on suppliers to move towards “greater circularity”, through the reuse and recycling of network equipment.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

