 Millicom takes full control of Tigo Guatemala for $2.2B - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Millicom takes full control of Tigo Guatemala for $2.2B

12 NOV 2021

Millicom agreed to take full control of Tigo Guatemala by buying out a 45 per cent stake from its JV partner for $2.2 billion, reinforcing its focus on Central and Latin America in a deal tipped to be the highest non-domestic investment in the country in more than 50 years.

In a statement, the operator explained it expected the transaction, which was sealed with local partner Miffin Associates, to be finalised today (12 November) and to help it consolidate its position as a leader in Central America.

Millicom has secured bridge financing from a group of international banks to fund the deal, which it plans to refinance by debt and an equity rights offering in Q1 2022.

The operator believes the deal will boost its free cash flow to equity by approximately $200 million in 2021.

Millicom chief Mauricio Ramos commented the deal will help the company transform its financial profile by increasing its cash flow and net income, and “greatly simplify our structure.”

Importance of the region
Ramos highlighted Tigo Guatemala as one of its “most successful businesses”, and explained the investment into the operation reflected its confidence in “the thriving economy of Guatemala and our renewed commitment to the digital transformation of its society”.

The transaction appears to be the biggest non-domestic direct investment in Guatemala since at least 1970, the Financial Times reported, citing data from the World Bank.

Millicom has been on the lookout for ways to boost its presence in Central and Latin America for years, including through a deal it scored in 2019 to take over Telefonica’s operations in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. It also eyed concentrating on the region by exiting the African continent in April and committed $135 million in July into network improvements in its Honduras, Paraguay and Bolivia operations.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Tigo trains teachers with UNICEF

Ghana completes acquisition of AirtelTigo

Millicom escindirá sus divisiones de infraestructuras y de finanzas
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association