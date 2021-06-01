 Millicom sells stake in Helios Towers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Millicom sells stake in Helios Towers

01 JUN 2021

Millicom agreed to sell its entire stake in Helios Towers, the final move in a strategy by the operator to divest its ownership in the infrastructure company.

The operator sealed agreements with two institutional investors for the trade of its approximately 7.65 per cent stake in Helios Towers. Finalisation of the transaction is expected tomorrow (2 June), subject to conditions.

Millicom reportedly sold a 5.2 per cent stake in Helios Towers in November 2020.

The infrastructure company raised $750 million in June 2020 as part of moves to expand its presence in Africa.

In the opening months of 2021, Helios Towers secured a deal to acquire Airtel Africa’s infrastructure in Madagascar and Malawi for a combined $108 million, and an agreement for exclusive negotiations covering the purchase of around 1,000 towers in Chad and Gabon.

It also recently entered the Middle Eastern market with a purchase of Omantel’s passive tower infrastructure portfolio for $575 million.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Millicom lanzará una red RAN abierta en América Latina

Millicom to launch open RAN network in LatAm

Helios Towers seals $575M Omantel deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association