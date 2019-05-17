 Millicom seals Movistar Nicaragua deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Millicom seals Movistar Nicaragua deal

17 MAY 2019

Millicom completed a deal to acquire Telefonica’s operations in Nicaragua, the first to close under an agreement struck in February to buy three Central American units from the operator for $1.7 billion.

The acquisition of Movistar Nicaragua, the largest operator in the country, will see the unit added to Millicom’s existing Tigo cable operation to boost its fixed-mobile convergence strategy.

Deals for Telefonica’s operations in Panama and Costa Rica are still undergoing regulatory review.

The tie-up in Nicaragua adds approximately 4 million mobile customers to Tigo and a 4G network accessible by 51 per cent of the country’s population.

Millicom said the purchase helps consolidate its leadership position in Central America, while diversifying and balancing the geographic footprint of the company “in its mission to build digital highways and connect more users and communities throughout the region”.

For Telefonica, the sale in Central America followed rumours it was open to selling its entire operation in the region. This year, it has also agreed to sell Movistar operations in Guatemala and El Salvador to America Movil.

When striking the deal, Millicom said it expected to receive regulatory approval in all three markets during H2.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telefonica touts positive trends

Telefonica inks data centre sale

Millicom upbeat despite profit dip

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association