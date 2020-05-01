 Millicom moves to limit virus effects - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Millicom moves to limit virus effects

01 MAY 2020

Millicom remained resolute in the face of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic as revenue grew during Q1, however the company set out its defence in anticipation of much harder impact in the current quarter.

In an earnings statement, Millicom said Q1 revenue increased 5.1 per cent year-on-year to $1.1 billion, driven by acquisitions in Panama and Nicaragua, which offset the translation impact of weaker currencies in other markets including Colombia and Paraguay.

Forex swings and tax expenses did, however, push the company into the red in the quarter, as it posted a net loss of $122 million versus a $13 million profit in Q1 2019.

Millicom’s customer base grew 16.4 per cent to 39.4 million, 14.9 million of which were 4G customers.

The latter metric grew 38.3 per cent, again driven by the aforementioned acquisitions.

Defence measures
Turning to the Covid-19 situation, Millicom noted that, so far, the countries where it operates have reported fewer cases and fatalities than the US and Europe, which could reflect lack of testing and reporting.

It added it hopes government restrictions in its markets could prove effective at containing the spread.

In Q1, it said revenue was impacted by less than 1 per cent by the pandemic, but it anticipates a more material impact on income during the current quarter, which could continue into “at least through the remainder of 2020”.

CEO Mauricio Ramos (pictured) updated on a range of measures in place to limit the effects, including a reduction in capex; implementing new cost savings initiatives; deferring other investment plans; and suspending all share repurchases: the board also decided not to recommend a dividend pay-out.

“In aggregate, we expect these actions will enhance our 2020 cash flow by more than $550 million and position us to resume the execution of our plans once the pandemic passes,” he said.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

US Cellular optimistic after Q1 profit jump

Costs, Covid-19 contribute to Twitter loss in Q1

Ooredoo straps in for rocky 2020

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association