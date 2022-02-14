 Millicom hails subscriber growth in 2021 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Millicom hails subscriber growth in 2021

14 FEB 2022

Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos (pictured) noted mobile network investments and expansion in markets including Colombia, Guatemala and Panama had borne fruit in 2021, and detailed plans for a fibre push this year.

On an earnings call, the executive pointed to the addition of more than 3 million subscribers during 2021, more than 1 million of which were post-paid users. While the bulk of these users came from Colombia, Ramos explained all Millicom markets enjoyed growth.

Ramos said Millicom produced its “strongest performance in years” in terms of subscriber growth, crediting the operator’s “strategy to push post-paid”.

The group’s Latin America unit, which consolidates joint ventures in Guatemala and Honduras, reported more than 44.9 million mobile subscribers, of which close to 22 million were 4G and more than 6 million were post-paid.

Millicom reported a 6.7 per cent rise in full year service revenue in this segment to $6.2 billion, which Ramos described as “our fastest organic growth rate in years”.

CFO Tim Pennington noted Millicom reported positive year-on-year growth in every quarter of 2021, with organic revenue up 5.7 per cent in Q4.

At present, Millicom reports separate group figures from LatAm results, although Pennington noted this will change from 2022 following the consolidation of Tigo Guatemala. Group figures showed a net profit of $590 million for 2021, compared with a loss of $344 million in 2020.

Fibre
This year, Millicom is switching some of its investment focus to its fixed network, aiming to reach an additional 1 million homes, of which more than half will be covered by fibre-to-the-home.

At the end of 2021, its cable and other fixed networks passed 12.7 million homes.

Ramos noted the cost of the accelerated fixed network deployment “will be more than offset by a moderation of our investments in our mobile networks” as modernisation and expansion projects spanning the past 24 months draw to a close.

Millicom is targeting organic operating cash flow growth of around 10 per cent per year over the next three years on average, reflecting expected mid-single-digit organic service revenue growth and annual capex of around $1 billion.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Tracfone sale boosts America Movil

Globe forecasts sustained growth

BT kicks-off sports JV talks with Discovery

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association