 Millicom closes book on Africa business - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Millicom closes book on Africa business

05 APR 2022

Millicom completed the sale of Tigo Tanzania, a transaction which concludes the operator group’s exit from Africa and allows it to focus solely on operations in Latin America.

Its sale of Tigo Tanzania to Axian Group was announced in April 2021 alongside a planned disposal of its Ghana joint venture with Bharti Airtel, which was completed later in the year.

In the original announcement, the sum being paid for Tigo Tanzania was not disclosed, however on confirming deal completion today (5 April) Millicom stated it would receive net cash of around $100 million from the sale.

“With today’s announcement that we have completed the divestiture of our African businesses, we close a chapter in our history and open another solely focused on the Latin American region,” Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos said.

Previously the company owned operations in Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, Rwanda and Senegal, alongside a standalone unit in Ghana prior to combining it with Airtel’s local division.

Millicom also used to own an operator in Sierra Leone, but divested this in 2009.

The company has been steadily divesting its assets in Africa while strengthening its position in Central and South America through acquisitions and network improvements in existing markets.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Millicom chief seeks to unlock digital alchemy

Millicom aspira a activar la alquimia digital

Millicom CEO reveals secret sauce for LatAm success
MWCB 22 News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association