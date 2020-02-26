 Millicom chief optimistic after LatAm refocus - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Millicom chief optimistic after LatAm refocus

26 FEB 2020

Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos (pictured) talked-up the company’s growth prospects in key Latin American markets after reinvesting cash raised from asset sales in Africa, though macroeconomic challenges blunted its progress in Q4 2019.

In its quarterly and annual results statement, Ramos said 2019 had been a transformational year with acquisition of mobile assets in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama allowing it to provide converged services across its nine markets in Latin America.

He added these acquisitions, and investments made during Q4 on spectrum in El Salvador and Colombia, were part funded by cash raised by its exit from Chad and IPOs of its interests in Africa-focused retailer Jumia and Helios Towers.

However, the company pointed to stiff competition in Panama, and continued political uncertainty in Bolivia following a coup in November 2019 as hampering its performance.

“2019 was more challenging than we had anticipated due to political disruption and competitive pressure in some markets,” Ramos said. “But I believe that we are now stronger than ever to capture the opportunities that lie ahead in 2020 and beyond.”

He added the issues faced by Millicom in 2019 could continue to impact it in the near term, but was confident its continued investments would allow it to “capture the long-term opportunity”.

In Q4 2019 Millicom booked a net profit of $223 million compared to a loss of $94 million in Q4 2018. The company noted comparisons were not meaningful due to the significant impact of acquisitions, divestments and one-off items in both quarters.

Revenue increased 17 per cent year-on-year to $1.2 billion, a rise attributed to cash brought in by acquired business units.

Across the year, net profit was $149 million compared with a loss of $10 million in 2018, on revenue of $5.9 billion, up 8.7 per cent.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Kinnevik spins-out Millicom holding to shareholders

Millicom finalises Movistar Panama deal

Millicom gets Q2 boost from acquistions

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

5 min highlights: Sony Xperia 1 II launch event

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association