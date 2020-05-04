 Millicom abolishes Telefonica Costa Rica acquisition - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Millicom abolishes Telefonica Costa Rica acquisition

04 MAY 2020

Millicom backed out of a $570 million deal to acquire Telefonica’s mobile business in Costa Rica, explaining it had failed to gain the necessary regulatory approvals.

In a statement issued on 2 May, the Luxembourg-based operator said the acquisition had depended on receiving previously agreed regulatory approvals by 1 May, “certain of which have not yet been issued”.

A share purchase agreement with Telefonica established “an end day of 1 May”, Millicom explained, adding once the deadline expired “either party may terminate” the deal.

The acquisition was agreed in February 2019 as part of a broader deal covering Telefonica assets in Central America.

Telefonica operates the Movistar brand in Costa Rica, with the unit’s 2.3 million mobile connections at end Q1 making it the country’s second-largest operator after ICE.

Responding to Millicom’s withdrawal, Telefonica pointed to a previous statement to Spain’s National Securities Market Commission on 29 April, threatening legal action if the deal was abandoned.

Millicom pledged “vigorously defend any action brought by Telefonica in this matter”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Millicom moves to limit virus effects

Millicom faces Telefonica backlash over Costa Rica deal

Telefonica explores German tower sale

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association