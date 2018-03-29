English
Microsoft Windows chief out amid reorganisation

29 MAR 2018

Terry Myerson, EVP of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices group (pictured), is leaving the company after more than two decades as it implements a structural shift to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud.

In a LinkedIn post, Myerson said the announcement was an “emotional day” for him but noted he had been discussing the move with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella “for some time”.

“Microsoft has been my work, my team, and my purpose for 21 years,” he wrote: “After working full time pretty much non-stop since I was 18, missing many a kids’ birthday while travelling for work, I’m ready for a break.”

Another shuffle
In an email to employees today (29 March), Nadella explained Myerson’s departure comes as the company reorganises into two new engineering units: a cloud and AI team led by Scott Guthrie, the current EVP of its Cloud and Enterprise divison; and an experiences and devices unit led by Rajesh Jha, presently EVP for the Office Product Group.

Jha’s division will include Microsoft’s devices, Windows, enterprise mobility and new experience and technology teams, and be tasked with developing “unifying product ethos across our end-user experiences and devices”. Panos Panay, corporate VP of Devices, will step into a new role as chief product officer.

Guthrie’s segment will include Microsoft’s Azure cloud service, e-commerce, AI perception and mixed reality, and AI cognitive services and platform teams. The group will tackle both the distributed computing fabric of the cloud and edge, as well as AI infrastructure, frameworks, cognition and tools, Nadella said.

Harry Shum will continue to preside over Microsoft’s AI and Research unit, Nadella added. Additionally, Shum will oversee a new AI ethics committee alongside Microsoft chief legal officer Brad Smith. Among other things, Nadella said that body will be tasked with developing “strategies and tools for detecting and addressing bias in AI systems” and implementing data protection requirements.

The reorganisation comes as the company attempts to square sluggish personal computing sales with growth in its cloud business and broad industry interest in AI.

Nadella said he plans to provide additional details about the transition for employees during a question and answer session next week.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

