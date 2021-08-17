 Microsoft ups ante in government cloud contest - Mobile World Live
Home

Microsoft ups ante in government cloud contest

17 AUG 2021

Microsoft announced its Azure Government Top Secret cloud received authorisation making it available to US national security agencies, as the software giant fights to maintain its position as a preferred service provider to the nation.

Azure Government Top Secret is positioned as Microsoft’s most secure cloud infrastructure. It complies with Intelligence Community Directive 705, which calls for sensitive compartmented information facilities to meet uniform physical and technical security requirements.

In a blog, corporate VP of Azure Global Tom Keane explained 60 different services are available through the service, with features including Azure Data Lake and Azure Cognitive Services available in the secure environment.

“These services help human analysts more rapidly extract intelligence, identify trends and anomalies, broaden perspectives, and find new insights”, Keane explained.

The US Department of Defence recently cancelled a $10 billion contract awarded to Microsoft, planning a retender with the company and Amazon Web Services (AWS), which had previously contested the deal.

Last week multiple news outlets reported AWS won a separate $10 billion contract from the US National Security Agency, which Microsoft protested.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

