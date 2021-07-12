Microsoft tipped to buy RiskIQ

Microsoft reportedly set up a deal to acquire software company RiskIQ in what would be the software giant’s second security-related buy in recent months.

Bloomberg reported the deal would involve Microsoft paying at least $500 million in cash for RiskIQ. It would be the software giant’s second move in the security space after it agreed an acquisition of ReFirm Labs early last month.

RiskIQ was established in San Francisco 12 years ago. It provides insight into attack surfaces across the internet using a community of more than 100,000 people and counts Facebook, BNP Paribas, BMW and American Express among its list of customers.

Security is a key selling point for Microsoft as it markets its Azure cloud service to customers. The software giant says it employs more than 3,500 global cybersecurity experts, and integrates security controls into the hardware and firmware within Azure data centres.

In 2020, Microsoft moved to bolster security on Azure and simplify management of IoT devices by acquiring Israel-based CyberX.