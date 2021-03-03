 Microsoft teams with operators on calling service - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft teams with operators on calling service

03 MAR 2021

Microsoft revealed plans to launch a new service dubbed Operator Connect, a platform designed to boost telephony options for users of its Teams application, in partnership with a number of big-name operators.

Announced at its virtual Ignite event, Microsoft explained Operator Connect was a service allowing organisations to enable public switched telephone network (PSTN) calling features through operators participating in the programme on the Teams platform.

Microsoft said the move would unlock a number of benefits, including using existing operator contracts on the Teams platform, the use of operator-managed infrastructure, and enhanced support and reliability.

It also promised a quick and easy integration process, allowing users to connect to their operator and assign phone numbers to users from the Teams admin centre.

Microsoft said the effort has been driven by an 11-fold uplift in calls placed over Teams from March 2020 to 650 million calls in October, as users increasingly turn to virtual platforms to conduct business.

Operator Connect will launch in the next quarter, with an initial wave of partners including BT Group, Deutsche Telekom, NTT, Orange Business Services, Telenor, Rogers and Verizon.

The company also said it was extending its Microsoft Teams Calling plans to an additional eight markets from April, adding New Zealand, Singapore, Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Finland, Norway and Slovakia.

Microsoft added it would also introduce end-to-end encryption for Teams calls, as part of its efforts to address security and compliance requirements.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Microsoft president urges action on darker side of tech

El presidente de Microsoft insta a actuar contra el reverso oscuro de la tecnología

El desenlace de la guerra de las consolas anuncia una nueva era en el mundo de los juegos
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association