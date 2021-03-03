Microsoft teams with operators on calling service - Mobile World Live

Microsoft revealed plans to launch a new service dubbed Operator Connect, a platform designed to boost telephony options for users of its Teams application, in partnership with a number of big-name operators.

Announced at its virtual Ignite event, Microsoft explained Operator Connect was a service allowing organisations to enable public switched telephone network (PSTN) calling features through operators participating in the programme on the Teams platform.

Microsoft said the move would unlock a number of benefits, including using existing operator contracts on the Teams platform, the use of operator-managed infrastructure, and enhanced support and reliability.

It also promised a quick and easy integration process, allowing users to connect to their operator and assign phone numbers to users from the Teams admin centre.

Microsoft said the effort has been driven by an 11-fold uplift in calls placed over Teams from March 2020 to 650 million calls in October, as users increasingly turn to virtual platforms to conduct business.

Operator Connect will launch in the next quarter, with an initial wave of partners including BT Group, Deutsche Telekom, NTT, Orange Business Services, Telenor, Rogers and Verizon.

The company also said it was extending its Microsoft Teams Calling plans to an additional eight markets from April, adding New Zealand, Singapore, Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Finland, Norway and Slovakia.

Microsoft added it would also introduce end-to-end encryption for Teams calls, as part of its efforts to address security and compliance requirements.