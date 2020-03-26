 Microsoft targets 5G with Affirmed Networks buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft targets 5G with Affirmed Networks buy

26 MAR 2020

Microsoft moved to strenghten its ability to work with operators on 5G deployments, inking a deal to acquire Affirmed Networks, a provider of virtualised mobile networks.

Yousef Khalidi, Microsoft’s corporate VP for Azure Networking, said in a blog the move will allow it to “extend our cloud offering to operators everywhere” and provide “new and innovative solutions,” including the ability to manage network workloads in the cloud.

“We believe that software can play an important role in helping advance 5G and deliver new network solutions that offer step-change advancements in speed, cost and security.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Avi Greengart, lead analyst at Techsponential, told Mobile World Live the move comes as the telecommunications industry begins to shift away from traditional custom hardware in favour of cloud- and software-based infrastructure.

Microsoft scored a major cloud and 5G deal with AT&T in July 2019, and more recently was named as one of several companies reportedly working with US government officials to develop new software-based infrastructure for the next-generation mobile technology.

Greengart explained: “Microsoft obviously sees virtualised networking as a growth opportunity for its Azure cloud services, and by buying Affirmed Networks, it may be able to tie them together tightly and help new market entrants build 5G networks faster.”

Microsoft isn’t the only one making moves to capitalise on the shift to cloud- and software-based architectures: Google earlier this month unveiled a new telecom-specific platform it billed as the cloud equivalent of its Android mobile operating system.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Apple considers deferring latest iPhone launch

Intelligence Brief: How will Covid-19 impact 5G?

Latest 5G standards delayed by pandemic

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association